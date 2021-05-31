HighTower Advisors LLC Has $14.29 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,406.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,074.45 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,475.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,281.42.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 81.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,519.89.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

