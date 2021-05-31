HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,939 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $15,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

