HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 60,503 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,503 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 97,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

FBND stock opened at $52.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $55.41.

