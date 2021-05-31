Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hire Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the April 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Hire Technologies stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Hire Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

Get Hire Technologies alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hire Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hire Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers temporary and permanent placement services. It also acquires information technology, staffing, and HR consulting firms. In addition, the company cross-selling opportunities, access to proprietary operational tools, and centralized back-office system.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hire Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hire Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.