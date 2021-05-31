Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Up 53.2% in May

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the April 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87. Hitachi has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $105.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

