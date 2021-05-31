Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $216,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $178.38. 9,968,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,288,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.