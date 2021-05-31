Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $813,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 22.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.92.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,834,534 shares of company stock worth $554,088,084 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,037,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,025,730. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.69. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

