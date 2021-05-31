Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $421.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475,119. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.26 and its 200-day moving average is $389.56. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.49 and a 52 week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

