Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $32.82. 3,195,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $31.73. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.