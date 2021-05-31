Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

HRZN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $16.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $323.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. Analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,475.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,542.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

