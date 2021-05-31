H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,387,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,708 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

HRB stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

