H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 103.6% in May

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 370,400 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the April 29th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRUFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

