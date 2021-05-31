HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 400 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

HSBA opened at GBX 455.30 ($5.95) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 439.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 415.05. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm has a market cap of £92.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

