Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT Raised to $65.10 at HSBC

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its price objective upped by HSBC from $63.20 to $65.10 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.65.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $57.17 on Thursday. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.05.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,275,000 after purchasing an additional 452,384 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,311,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,570 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

