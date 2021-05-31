Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.84 ($40.99).

BOSS stock opened at €46.64 ($54.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.36. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €46.75 ($55.00).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

