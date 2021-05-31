Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.84 ($40.99).

BOSS stock opened at €46.64 ($54.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.36. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €46.75 ($55.00).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

