Impax Asset Management Group’s (IPX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

IPX opened at GBX 1,116 ($14.58) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 66.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 980.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 798.81. Impax Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of GBX 331.95 ($4.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,141.27 ($14.91).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

