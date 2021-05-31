Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$32.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.88.

Shares of IMO opened at C$39.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.26 billion and a PE ratio of -22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.73. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$40.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

