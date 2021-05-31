Incent (INCNT) Trading Up 9% Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Incent has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $423,064.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0474 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

