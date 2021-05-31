Incitec Pivot Limited (INCZY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on July 12th

Incitec Pivot Limited (OTCMKTS:INCZY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0078 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of INCZY stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Incitec Pivot has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93.

INCZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incitec Pivot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

