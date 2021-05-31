IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $17,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,028,000 after acquiring an additional 877,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,175,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,709,000 after purchasing an additional 293,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 243,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 638.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165,651 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,647 shares of company stock valued at $388,419. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provident Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

