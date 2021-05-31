IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,040 shares in the company, valued at $19,437,551.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 510,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,028,260. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

