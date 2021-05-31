IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $401,000 in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,670 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GABC. CWM LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

GABC stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,732.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,127 shares of company stock worth $1,853,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.