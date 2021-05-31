IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $402,000 in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Omeros by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $15.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Omeros in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.