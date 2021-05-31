IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 4,756 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BrightView by 2,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 535,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView in the first quarter valued at about $927,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in BrightView by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BrightView by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BV shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

