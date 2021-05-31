IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 40.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

