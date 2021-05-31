IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,993 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,174. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EXP opened at $146.76 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.38.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

