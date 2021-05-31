IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after buying an additional 806,709 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Teradata by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $31,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock worth $955,376. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

