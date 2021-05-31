INDUS (ETR:INH) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

INDUS (ETR:INH) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) price target by research analysts at Commerzbank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s current price.

INH has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on INDUS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on shares of INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get INDUS alerts:

ETR INH traded up €0.35 ($0.41) on Monday, hitting €34.15 ($40.18). The stock had a trading volume of 9,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,718. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.79. The stock has a market cap of $918.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. INDUS has a 52-week low of €24.10 ($28.35) and a 52-week high of €37.70 ($44.35).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.