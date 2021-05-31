Infinitecoin Price Tops $0.0003 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $24.71 million and approximately $625.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 76.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

