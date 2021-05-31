InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFRX. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim upgraded InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 116,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,093 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $3.05 on Monday. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

