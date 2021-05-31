InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy bought 23,000 shares of InnovAge stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnovAge stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

