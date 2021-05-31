Insider Selling: Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Director Sells 8,966 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AZPN opened at $136.47 on Monday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.55 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth $571,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

