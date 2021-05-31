Insider Selling: Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Insider Sells C$97,704.00 in Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) insider George Leslie Brack sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$97,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,416,000.

George Leslie Brack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, George Leslie Brack sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$555,400.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total transaction of C$1,035,464.00.

On Friday, April 9th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$516,854.80.

On Monday, April 5th, George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of Capstone Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total value of C$866,000.00.

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.62 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.76.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.13.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

