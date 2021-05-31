Insider Selling: Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) VP Sells $132,069.00 in Stock

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CCI stock opened at $189.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $191.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

