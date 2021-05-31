Insider Selling: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Sells $528,625.00 in Stock

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $42.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

