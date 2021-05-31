Insider Selling: Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Sells 600,000 Shares of Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Gregory (Greg) Goodman sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$19.12 ($13.66), for a total value of A$11,472,000.00 ($8,194,285.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.
About Goodman Group
Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.