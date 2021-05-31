Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Sells $12,695.36 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Eric Benhamou sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $12,695.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Benhamou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Eric Benhamou sold 30,789 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $478,153.17.

On Monday, May 24th, Eric Benhamou sold 100,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00.

GDYN opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $832.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

