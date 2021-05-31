Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) VP Sells $1,990,374.74 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $221.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.65. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $223.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.