Insider Selling: Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Sells $401,100.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,877.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SEM opened at $40.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $40.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Select Medical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Select Medical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 79.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

