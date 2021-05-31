Insider Selling: Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) EVP Sells $4,015,000.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares in the company, valued at $51,609,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SEM opened at $40.07 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $1,545,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $5,877,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $4,570,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Select Medical by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $62,520,000 after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.