Insider Selling: Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) COO Sells $871,693.73 in Stock

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $41.40 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 172.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

