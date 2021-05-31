Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director Sells $39,600.00 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $39,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58.

Shares of TNL opened at $65.15 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $68.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

