Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of INT opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

