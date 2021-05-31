Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of INT opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.29. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
INT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
About World Fuel Services
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.
