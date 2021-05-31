Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.53. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $484,616.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

