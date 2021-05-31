International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $141.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $147.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.57.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.