Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,550

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

ITRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,666.67 ($74.04).

LON ITRK traded down GBX 54 ($0.71) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,428 ($70.92). 291,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,257. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,172 ($67.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £168.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,475.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The company has a market capitalization of £8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99). Also, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

