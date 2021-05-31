Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Raised by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,854 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 109,196 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned about 0.24% of Intuit worth $250,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

INTU traded up $6.98 on Monday, reaching $439.09. 1,451,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,468. The company has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.13. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.19 and a 52-week high of $445.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

