Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.99 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

