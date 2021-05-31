Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 7.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $333.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,927,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,149,930. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $228.76 and a 12 month high of $342.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

