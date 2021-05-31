Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.70. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

